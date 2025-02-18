Rajat Patidar named RCB captain for IPL 2024 as Virat Kohli steps aside, with discussions on leadership choices in Indian cricket sparking viral reactions.

With just five weeks left for the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have officially announced Rajat Patidar as their new captain. While Virat Kohli was initially expected to be in contention for the role, the star batter has seemingly passed on the responsibility, backing Patidar for the job.

The appointment has sparked discussions, with a viral video making rounds on social media where a man humorously breaks down the current leadership scenario in Indian cricket. He draws an interesting comparison, saying, "Test ka Bumrah, T20 ka Surya, ODI ka Rohit, IPL ka Hardik, domestic ka Krunal, aur Rajat Patidar – IPL ka captain. Toh in sab ka captain Rajat Patidar hai." This essentially highlights how different players have taken up leadership roles in different formats and tournaments, making Patidar the latest addition to the captaincy list.

Why Patidar?

During a press conference, RCB’s new captain Rajat Patidar, head coach Andy Flower, and director of cricket Mo Bobat provided insights into the decision. It was revealed that Kohli was indeed considered for the role but suggested Patidar instead. Bobat had approached Patidar for the captaincy last year, but the 31-year-old wanted to gain more experience leading his state team before taking up this high-profile responsibility.

Now, as he takes charge, Patidar emphasized the importance of learning from the experienced members of the squad, including Kohli and Faf du Plessis, to guide the team towards success.

What Lies Ahead for RCB?

Patidar’s appointment marks a fresh start for RCB, a franchise that has been chasing its maiden IPL trophy for years. With his leadership, fans will be eager to see if he can finally change the fortunes of the team.

As the IPL 2024 season approaches, all eyes will be on how RCB performs under its new captain and whether Patidar can live up to the expectations set by his predecessors.