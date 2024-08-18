Viral video: ‘Dead’ deer pulls off incredible escape from cheetah and hyena, watch

A viral Instagram video showcases a deer outsmarting both a cheetah and a hyena in a thrilling jungle encounter. After being pinned by the cheetah, the deer plays dead as a hyena intervenes, only to spring back to life and escape when the predators clash.

The jungle is home to some of nature's most feared predators, where a moment of lost caution can be deadly. Yet, some animals have mastered the art of survival, outwitting even the fiercest hunters. A viral video making waves on social media features a clever deer that managed to outsmart not one, but two predators, much to the amazement of viewers.

Gazelle escapes from Hyena and Cheetah by playing dead pic.twitter.com/Ihmrtm9T6e — Nature is Amazin(@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 17, 2024

The video, which has resurfaced after first gaining attention some time ago, shows an extraordinary scene. In the 34-second clip, a cheetah is seen capturing a deer and pinning it to the ground. Just when it seems the deer's fate is sealed, a hyena arrives, engages in a tussle with the cheetah, and drives it away. However, as the hyena attempts to finish off the deer, the cheetah begins to circle back. Seizing the opportunity, the hyena rushes to confront the cheetah once more.

But in a surprising twist, the 'dead' deer suddenly springs to life, taking advantage of the distraction to dash to safety. The deer's astonishing performance left viewers in awe, with some even joking that the deer deserves an 'Oscar' for its survival skills.

The clip has garnered over 9,500 likes and sparked hundreds of comments from astonished users. One user wrote, "This video made my day!" Another said, "That deer is a true survivor!" Meanwhile, some users expressed disbelief at the deer's intelligence, with one saying, "I can't believe a deer could be so smart!"

Comments from netizens:

1. One user wrote, "Wow, that deer deserves an Oscar for sure! What a performance!"

2. Another said, "I was on the edge of my seat watching this—talk about a great escape!"

3. "Nature never ceases to amaze me. That deer is one smart cookie!" commented a third.

4. Someone else added, "This video is proof that survival instincts are no joke. Incredible!"

5. Another user remarked, "Who knew a deer could outsmart both a cheetah and a hyena? Amazing!"

6. "That deer pulled off the ultimate plot twist! Definitely made my day!" wrote one viewer.