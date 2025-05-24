The daughter, who pursues dentistry in Russia, enters the space her father is in, nearing him from behind. As she approaches close, she gently covers his eyes and says something into his ear.

Like a mother-son relationship, the father and daughter’s bond is not much hyped but it exudes the same priceless emotions. And often social media offers a beholding sight of the father-daughter’s relationship. Recently, a video has emerged online showcasing an emotional moment where a daughter surprised her father, leaving netizens in awe.

The clip shows a heartwarming gesture a daughter makes for her father after staying over a year away from him. The daughter, who pursues dentistry in Russia, enters the space her father is in, nearing him from behind. As she approaches close, she gently covers his eyes and says something into his ear. As the father doesn’t expect her, he remains clueless and fails to recognise her. However, the moment becomes emotional when he turns around and her mere glimpse makes him overwhelmed. He gets up from his seat and hugs her tightly. But the netizens were emotional at the sight of how they sobbed in each other’s arms.

The video was posted on Instagram by user @behnazzahmatkesh1, who is a dental student living in Volgograd, Russia. The clip has since garnered over a million views and 16 thousand likes. “After a year I saw my father, my heart, my soul, my life, I love him so much and miss him so much, father,” read the caption. As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens chimed in the comment section to share their views on father-daughter’s heartwarming gesture.

“Nothing beats a daddy-daughter bond—a daughter’s first and forever love,” stated a user. “Kya sach me baap apni betio se itni mohabbat karte???” asked another user. “I’m over here crying for strangers!” wrote another user. A netizen described it as “the most powerful love on earth.” Several other users poured in red heart and crying emojis too.



Going by her Instagram profile, the daughter is identified as Behnaz Zahmatkesh, a multifaceted individual, who is a dentistry student. She also works as an educational immigration consultant, as per Instagram. As per her profile, she has passions for travel and lifestyle; she has amassed over 35,000 followers who tune in for her engaging content.