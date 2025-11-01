Viral video: Daughter surprises mother with first ever business class trip abroad, internet can’t stop smiling

The video has been shared with a touching caption in which Arora is expressing her happiness at achieving this feat.

A heartwarming video of an Indian daughter surprising her mother by travelling in business class on her first international trip is going viral on the internet. Content creator Prakriti Arora shared the emotional moment on Instagram, showing viewers every step of the journey from Delhi airport to boarding the flight.

Surprise at the airport

The clip begins with Arora and her mother arriving at the Delhi airport. Her mother looks excited and unaware of the surprise that lies ahead. Arora can be heard saying that her mother has no idea because she has tickets. The two check in, wander through the duty-free zone and later eat at the airport lounge, but Arora mother has no idea of ​​their plans.

Disclosure of Business Class

The real surprise happens when they get on the plane. Arora turns to her mother and says, "Our seat is here. You are flying for business." His mother, overwhelmed with shock and emotion, replies, "O God! I am emotional. Then she makes a video call to her husband and tells him the good news. As the video ends, she smiles and says, "Congratulations, man."

The video has been shared with a touching caption in which Arora is expressing her happiness at achieving this feat. He wrote that giving Apni Maa a surprise was unforgettable, and seeing Apni Maa's tears of happiness made it all worthwhile. He further said that although he has taken many business class flights this year, this trip with his mother will always be the most special. Encouraging others to do the same for their parents, Arora wrote that money may not buy happiness for everyone, but giving a surprise to one's parents definitely brings incomparable happiness.

Internet responds

This video has so far been viewed more than 106 thousand times and the comment section is full of compliments. One viewer wrote, "Betiyan is doing it. Real queen-like energy," while another wrote, "She deserves the world and everyone deserves a daughter like yours." A third user commented, "This video made me so emotional, it was a beautiful moment," followed by someone who appreciated the sentiment, saying, "It was a beautiful moment, thank you for sharing it with us." Another viewer said, "It's so special," while one user said, "Pampering your parents is a different level of satisfaction."

