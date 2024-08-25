Viral video: Daughter gifts father brand new car, his reaction wins internet

A heartwarming video of a father-daughter moment has gone viral on social media, captivating thousands of viewers. Filmed in a car showroom, the clip shows a father receiving a brand-new car as a surprise gift from his daughter. The video, posted by the Instagram page "Naughty World," has garnered over 4.3 million views and 250,000 likes.

In the video, the father is stunned when the salesman hands him the car keys. His daughter, beaming with joy, claps and laughs as her father’s initial shock turns into tears of pride and happiness. The emotional moment ends with the father unveiling the car by pulling away a red curtain, before driving off with his family.

Social media users have flooded the comments with admiration for the daughter’s thoughtful gesture and the strong bond between the two. The father's touching reaction and the emotional surprise have made this video a viral sensation.