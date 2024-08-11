Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

Viral video: Daredevil man walks barefoot among massive crocodiles, watch

'Our finances are an open book': Sebi chief Madhabi Buch, husband deny Hindenburg allegations

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

5 best cars for long road trips in India

5 best cars for long road trips in India

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Cartoon Network website shuts down after 26 years, classic shows now only available on...

Cartoon Network website shuts down after 26 years, classic shows now only available on...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Daredevil man walks barefoot among massive crocodiles, watch

A viral video shows a man walking barefoot through a group of crocodiles, leaving viewers stunned and terrified.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 07:17 AM IST

Viral video: Daredevil man walks barefoot among massive crocodiles, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Crocodiles are terrifying creatures, feared by many for their deadly power. However, a bizarre video circulating on social media is leaving viewers in sheer disbelief. The footage, shared on Twitter by user @AMAZlNGNATURE, shows a man walking barefoot through a massive group of crocodiles. Yes, you read that right—barefoot!

In the video, the man calmly steps between the hulking reptiles, seemingly unbothered by the imminent danger surrounding him. The tension is palpable as he navigates his way through the cluster of crocodiles, each step a potential brush with death.

Social media users were quick to voice their astonishment and fear. One commenter remarked, "That man was only inches away from death. He’s lucky." Another user couldn't help but praise the man's audacity, stating, "The man is very brave."

The chilling nature of the incident resonated deeply with viewers. "That was scary," one person noted, capturing the collective sentiment. Another user, clearly shaken, shared, "Shivering—the clip is so scary."

As the video continues to gain traction online, it's a stark reminder of the unpredictable and dangerous behavior of wild animals. While some may view the man's actions as an impressive display of courage, others see it as a reckless gamble with life.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's gold medal chances hit as Pakistan's Arshad lead men's javelin final by big margin

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's gold medal chances hit as Pakistan's Arshad lead men's javelin final by big margin

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93

Meet world's richest cricketer, an Indian, has more money than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit combined, he lives in...

Meet world's richest cricketer, an Indian, has more money than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit combined, he lives in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

Most expensive car number plates in India

Most expensive car number plates in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement