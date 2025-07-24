Viral video: Daler Mehndi’s ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ makes Japanese audience dance in perfect rhythm, WATCH

The entertaining video was from World Expo, Osaka, where a Punjabi singer was performing on stage with female artistes.

A video of Japanese people dancing to a Punjabi song has gone viral on social media, leaving people surprised.

Punjabi artist Daler Mehndi's famous song 'Tunak Tunak Tun' set the stage on fire, forcing the Japanese audience to sway to the rhythmic tune of the song.

The crowd clapped in a pattern that showed their full participation in the ongoing show - something that surprised many netizens, who called it a "civilised way" of moving in sync with the song.

Social media reactions

One user wrote, ''One of the Nicest Human breeds on earth.''

Another user said, ''Most civilised country for a reason.''

A third user commented, ''Wow, this is amazing.''

