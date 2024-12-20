D Gukesh, at just 18 years old, became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion on December 12, defeating reigning champion Ding Liren in a nail-biting 14th game in Singapore.

A breathtaking Kathak performance has gone viral, captivating viewers worldwide as it artistically recreates Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh’s iconic chess move that made history. The video, blending tradition with modern brilliance, showcases the extraordinary fusion of classical Indian dance and the strategic depth of chess.

D Gukesh, at just 18 years old, became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion on December 12, defeating reigning champion Ding Liren in a nail-biting 14th game in Singapore. This remarkable achievement also marked him as the second Indian to claim the coveted title, after the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

Celebrating this historic moment, Kathak dancers Anushka Chandak and Maitreyee Nirgun choreographed an intricate performance symbolising Gukesh’s decisive move and Ding Liren’s counterstrategies. Every step, gesture, and rhythm of the dancers reflected the tension and precision of the chessboard, bringing the game’s dynamism to life in a stunning visual narrative.

Watch

Sharing the performance on social media, the caption read, “We are so so proud of you @gukesh.official.” The video has since garnered immense praise. Viewers called it “Ultra Legendary” and commented, “How beautiful and unique it is wow!” Many described it as “the ultimate salute to the world chess champion,” while others exclaimed, “Wah! Loved the idea! Way to go girls!!” Admirers hailed the choreography as “creativity at the next level,” adding, “Whoa!! What concept!! What choreography!!”