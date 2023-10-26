Viral video: Czech influencer drops 1 million dollar from helicopter, triggers a rush as people collect it

Czech influencer Kazma, also known as Kamil Bartoshek, astounded spectators by dropping one million dollars from a helicopter near Lysa nad Labem

In a captivating spectacle, Kamil Bartoshek, renowned as Kazma, a well-known influencer and television host hailing from the Czech Republic, left onlookers spellbound as he took to the skies near Lysa nad Labem, dropping an astonishing one million dollars from a helicopter. The event was initially intended to award this substantial sum to a single fortunate winner through a contest, challenging participants to decode a hidden message in Kazma's film 'Onemanshow: The Movie.' However, the puzzle proved too formidable for contestants to crack.

Confronted with this challenge, Kazma devised an alternative approach, opting to distribute the wealth among all registered contestants. On an early Sunday morning, he dispatched an email containing encrypted information regarding the precise location for the money's release. True to his word, he arrived at the designated site at the scheduled time, accompanied by a helicopter.

This extraordinary occasion was thoroughly documented on Kazma's official Instagram account, proudly labeled as the world's first "MONEY RAIN." He joyfully announced that a million dollars had gently descended from the skies over the Czech Republic without causing any injuries or fatalities.

In anticipation of the event, Kazma had previously divulged plans for a cargo helicopter transporting a container filled with one million one-dollar bills, featuring a large bottom door that would open suddenly, releasing the money somewhere over the country. The lucky recipients, only those who had activated their cards, would receive advance notice of when and where this cash shower would transpire.

As the dollars cascaded from the heavens, thousands of eager participants who had gathered in a field quickly seized the opportunity, employing plastic bags to collect the bills within an hour. Online videos depict people sprinting across the field with bags in hand, attempting to amass as many one-dollar bills as possible, with some even utilizing umbrellas to maximize their haul.

Kazma reported that roughly 4,000 individuals successfully gathered the one-dollar bills, each of which bore a QR code that linked to an online platform for winners to consider donating to charitable causes.

Prior to the event, Kazma shared a video outlining his intentions for the money, stating, "You've given us plenty of ideas about what to do with the money that nobody made. Most often, you suggest three things: helping someone and contributing to a good cause, distributing it among the players of our game, and creating another show with the money. So, I thought about how to combine these three objectives."