Viral Video: Cute puppy distracts little girl and steals her candy, watch what follows

Screen grab

One of the videos that has gone viral on social media has a cute canine keeping a little child occupied for the sake of a worthy cause. The little girl is carrying candy in her hands as she makes her way along the street as a beautiful puppy tries to get her attention.

As the video progresses, it can be seen that the doggo is making persistent efforts to grab the kid's sweets from her hand and is eventually successful in doing so, causing the little girl to break down and cry.

Also, READ: Bizarre deal! Bermuda Triangle cruise company promises all passengers full refund if ship vanishes in sea

In the video, we see the puppy deceitfully divert the attention of the little girl for a brief period of time, which causes the girl to drop her candy, which the puppy then takes from her before running away. The baby is now in teras, yet in the background, the dog can be seen wagging its tail joyfully. This contrasts with the toddler, who is now in teras.

The video, which has been uploaded on Pubity and has had more than 2 million views as of this writing, has caused many users of the internet to laugh out loud. The text that appears in the video description says, “The puppy marching off with the candy in the background.”