Viral video: Cute penguins chasing a butterfly delights internet

A viral video that has been shared extensively across social media platforms shows a group of penguins attempting to catch a butterfly. Within a fenced-in area, there are three penguins, and all of them are chasing after the butterfly that is fluttering about. Yoda 4ever is the Twitter username that tweeted the video.

In the video that has now gone viral, the first thing you see is three penguins chasing after a butterfly. The pursuit is eventually joined by a larger number of penguins. Seeing these birds chase after and interact with the butterfly is one of the cutest things on the internet at the moment.

“Penguins chasing a butterfly,” was the caption on the video that was shared on Twitter.

There have been more than 20 lakh views of the video, 7,822 retweets, and 54,400 likes so far.

The internet community shared some adorable tweets. One user wrote, "hahaha! certainly appears the butterfly is teasing them." Another said, "Can this be any cuter?!?!?," while another said, "OH MY GOD THIS IS ADORABLE."