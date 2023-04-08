Viral video: Cute Pakistani small boy impresses internet with his adorable dance moves, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: Dances have become increasingly enjoyable to watch throughout the years. Many people like putting on their finest shows and impressing those around them. Social media is flooded with numerous clip that shows people sharing their versions of dance to the different catchy tracks. Just like this video shared on Instagram that show Pakistani kids dancing their heart out at a wedding. The clip is receiving much love from Internet users. And you also can't simply miss it. Watch it here:

In the now-viral video, a small boy clad in kurta pyjama can be seen energetically dancing with a small girl dressed up in a beautiful attire to hit Bollywood track at a wedding. As they danced to the peppy track, the onlookers cheered them on. Needless to mention, the small boy also shows some cool dance moves while grooving to the song along with the girl. Asir Bashir shared the adorable clip on Instagram with a caption that read, "next generation".

Since being shared, the video has raked up more than 86,000 likes. Additionally, many users even flocked to the comments section to share their heartfelt reaction on the cute dance performance.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Such a cutie. Chill out, ppl. He's just a KID.” posted an individual. Another shared, “I’ve seen so many versions of this song and dance. This one is BY FAR my FAVOURITE!!” “Lovely choreography and song choice. We love that you perform with your facial expressions as well; this is engaging for the audience. You put your heart and soul into the dance. Very gifted, well done.” commented a third. A fourth wrote, “OMG so so cute!” “The boy is so gorgeous! Have watched it more than ten times till now,” expressed a fifth.