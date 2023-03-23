Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Cute Pakistani girl dances to ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast', netizens says 'once more'

New Delhi: If you're addicted to social media and various types of trending music in India, this viral dance video may not astound you. Many people joined the ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ music trend by dancing and nailing the hook steps. The music is from the film Mohra, which was released in 1994, and stars Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Now a video of a Pakistani girl grooving to this peppy track has surfaced on the internet. The video is shared on YouTube by user named DiamondkillerX. Take a look here:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

Viral video: Cute Pakistani girl dances to ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast', netizens says 'once more'
screengrab

New Delhi: If you're addicted to social media and various types of trending music in India, this viral dance video may not astound you. Many people joined the ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ music trend by dancing and nailing the hook steps. The music is from the film Mohra, which was released in 1994, and stars Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Now a video of a Pakistani girl grooving to this peppy track has surfaced on the internet. The video is shared on YouTube by user named DiamondkillerX. Take a look here:

The clip opens to show the girl showing her sizzling dance moves to the catchy song.  The girl can be seen energetically dancing, and captivating netizens with her cute smile. Her breathtaking performance may inspire you to get up and dance as well.

The video has more than 400,000 views since it was shared, and the figures are only growing. Almost 4,000 people have liked the video. Words like "amazing," "awesome," and "superb" abound in the comments area.

The following is how users reacted:

"Hot yaar," one person commented. "Amazing super se bhi upar," another person said. "What a killer performance, loved it," a third said. "Mazza aagya yr," a fourth penned. Many netizens used fire emoticons to express their feelings about the dance video.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Check out Sehri and Iftar timings for March 23, 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.