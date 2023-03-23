Viral video: Cute Pakistani girl dances to ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast', netizens says 'once more'

screengrab

New Delhi: If you're addicted to social media and various types of trending music in India, this viral dance video may not astound you. Many people joined the ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ music trend by dancing and nailing the hook steps. The music is from the film Mohra, which was released in 1994, and stars Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Now a video of a Pakistani girl grooving to this peppy track has surfaced on the internet. The video is shared on YouTube by user named DiamondkillerX. Take a look here:

The clip opens to show the girl showing her sizzling dance moves to the catchy song. The girl can be seen energetically dancing, and captivating netizens with her cute smile. Her breathtaking performance may inspire you to get up and dance as well.

The video has more than 400,000 views since it was shared, and the figures are only growing. Almost 4,000 people have liked the video. Words like "amazing," "awesome," and "superb" abound in the comments area.

The following is how users reacted:

"Hot yaar," one person commented. "Amazing super se bhi upar," another person said. "What a killer performance, loved it," a third said. "Mazza aagya yr," a fourth penned. Many netizens used fire emoticons to express their feelings about the dance video.