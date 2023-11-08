Headlines

Piyush: A Visionary Product Manager Empowering Small Businesses and Driving Innovation in Payments

Mukesh Ambani gifts India’s most expensive SUV to Nita Ambani ahead of Diwali, Rolls-Royce Cullinan price is...

'Main apni ninda khud karta hu...', Nitish Kumar apologises after 'vulgar' remarks on population control; watch video

Meet Muskan Agrawal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, she is India's 'top woman…’

Viral video: Cute Pakistani bride's mesmerizing dance performance enchants the internet, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Piyush: A Visionary Product Manager Empowering Small Businesses and Driving Innovation in Payments

Mukesh Ambani gifts India’s most expensive SUV to Nita Ambani ahead of Diwali, Rolls-Royce Cullinan price is...

Meet Muskan Agrawal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, she is India's 'top woman…’

World’s ‘highest-earning’ dead celebrities, number 1 made Rs 950 crore last year

Best air purifying plants

Highest scores by Indian captains in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Meet Bollywood's richest film producer, a TV star, once sold toothbrush, now worth Rs 12800 crore; not Adi Chopra, KJo

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Cute Pakistani bride's mesmerizing dance performance enchants the internet, watch

A video of a Pakistani bride's captivating dance performance to the tune of Shreya Ghoshal's 'Guli Mata' has taken social media by storm, accumulating over 600,000 likes.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the world of wedding celebrations, the dance floor often takes center stage, providing a source of unbridled joy and cherished memories. Among the most highly anticipated moments are the dance performances by the bride and groom. Recently, an enchanting video of a Pakistani bride's dance has taken the internet by storm, captivating viewers and reigniting the magic of wedding festivities.

In this viral video, a Pakistani bride adorned in a resplendent red embellished outfit gracefully dances to the melodious tunes of Shreya Ghoshal's "Guli Mata." The performance is nothing short of mesmerizing, keeping the online audience spellbound from start to finish.

This remarkable video was originally shared on Instagram by the user @moizsiddiquephotography and has garnered an astounding 600,000 likes and counting. What's truly heartwarming is that the bride's performance transcends borders, winning over the hearts of not only Pakistani netizens but also those in India. While the dance moves may not be groundbreaking, the video has an irresistible charm that compels viewers to hit the replay button.

The comments section is a testament to the bride's ability to enchant, with people from all walks of life sharing their thoughts and emotions. Here's a glimpse of the reactions:

One person couldn't contain their admiration, writing, "The bride is incredibly cute and dances with such grace."

Another viewer expressed a wish for their own big day, saying, "I want this at my wedding."

A third commenter vowed, "No matter when I get married or how old the song becomes, I'm definitely going to hit the dance floor to this song."

A fourth individual highlighted the bride's talent, stating, "When the bride is a dancer!"

And a fifth admirer couldn't get enough, sharing, "She is absolutely gorgeous! I've watched this video more than 10 times already."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajasthan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah narrowly escapes as his vehicle come in contact with electric wire

Meet first Indian woman to contest elections, got widowed at 16, became an actor, defied society to…

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: IED blast rocks Sukma district on polling day, CRPF commando injured

'Extremely painful': The Lady Killer director Ajay Bahl confirms Arjun Kapoor's movie was released incomplete

'Galat Sara ke peeche...': Sara Ali Khan reacts to dating rumours with Shubman Gill on Koffee With Karan 8

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE