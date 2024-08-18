Viral video: Cute girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Vande Mataram', watch

These days, social media is flooded with patriotic songs, dances, and various types of videos. Recently, a man performed an amazing stunt by waving the tricolor flag while riding a bike, and now a little girl has captured everyone's hearts with her beautiful dance on a patriotic song. This girl, dressed in a salwar suit, danced to a song dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in such a way that people are calling her a future star dancer.

The dance video was shared on Instagram by a cute baby, Divyanshi Barua, on her channel. Divyanshi is very young, but despite her age, she dances exceptionally well. In this video, she is seen dancing to the song "Bande Mein Tha Dum" from the movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.. Divyanshi is dressed in a white salwar kameez, with a saffron dupatta tied around her waist, and she gives adorable expressions while dancing. She even has a tricolor badge pinned on her outfit. Everyone watching the video is amazed by her expressions, wondering how such a young girl can dance so beautifully.

Some viewers are reminded of Mahatma Gandhi after watching the video, while others are showering praises on the girl's dancing. People find her incredibly cute and innocent. It's worth mentioning that Divyanshi has been dancing for quite some time and regularly posts dance videos on her official Instagram account, which people love. This particular dance video has also received a lot of praise, with one user commenting, "Your expressions are so cute." Another user wrote, "Awesome dance." A third user praised her by calling her "Cutie-Cutie."