Viral video: Cute girl dances to Haryanvi song at a function, internet calls her 'Indian Ayesha'

Now video of a cute girl dancing to Haryanvi's song at a family function has left the internet mighty impressed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

New Delhi: Haryanvi songs are furiously trending on the internet. Instagram is totally obsessed with these catchy songs and is filled with videos of people dancing to them. Now video of a cute girl dancing to Haryanvi's song at a family function has left the internet mighty impressed. Netizens are absolutely amazed at her cuteness and dancing skills. The video was shared on Instagram by user named Muskan. It has accumulated over 2 lakh likes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@muskan_87_37)

In the now-viral video, a girl dressed in a salwar suit can be seen showing off her quirky moves to the popular Haryanvi songs. She aced the hook steps of the song and gave a stellar performance. After watching the clip, you would also want to get up and shake a leg with her. Her killer expressions were also on point and her dance moves were in perfect synchronization.

After being posted online, the clip garnered a whopping 2 lakh likes and plenty of reactions. Netizens were simply impressed by her performance and flooded the comments box with heart and fire emojis.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:
“Wow you're so cute... bilkul Indian ayesha,” expressed an Instagram user. “I love this song and dance.” shared another. “That was smooth," posted a third. “She is so adorable and so gracefully dancing to the tune of Haryanvi song,” commented a fourth. “Super se bhi upar” wrote a fifth.

 

