Viral video: Cute bride dances her heart out on 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya', netizens say 'ek number'

screengrab

New Delhi: Without a doubt, your wedding day is one of the most important days of your life. Although wedding ceremonies vary by location, one thing they all have in common is dance performances. Without dance, weddings would be incomplete. In a clip that has gone insanely viral, a bride simply burned the social with her energetic dance moves to popular Bollywood song 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya'. The girl has impressed netizens with her latke jhatke. The clip was posted on YouTube by channel named LoveEatExplore and it has already been viewed over 58,000 times.

The video starts with an energised bride arriving at her wedding venue. She is surrounded by her adoring and radiant relatives, all of whom are preparing for the performance of a lifetime. Donning a heavily embellished lehenga, the bride can be seen dancing enthusiastically to the catchy beats of a popular song from the Yaraana movie. Her epic dance moves to upbeat beats are enough to freshen anyone's day. We are sure that her performance will completely blow you away.

Isn't it mind-boggling? Netizens agreed, as they were impressed and praised the bride's confidence in the comments section.

In the comments, one user stated, "She appears to be composed and elegant. Oh, the perfect bride. I mean, I like the girl who exudes calm, and the groom gives her that vibe." Someone else added, "What a lovely bride! She looks stunning in her lehenga! I wish her and her husband a happy marriage." "Oh my gosh! You are absolutely gorgeous. I noticed something different after such a long time. The design, colour, and work of the lehenga, "said a third.