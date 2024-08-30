Viral video: Customer surprises Zomato delivery agent with birthday song and gift, watch

A heartwarming video of a Zomato customer surprising a delivery agent on his birthday has gone viral on Instagram. The reel, which has garnered over a million views, captures a beautiful moment of kindness.

The video begins with the Zomato order tracking screen, where the customer noticed that the delivery agent, named Shaikh, was only five minutes away. Despite the heavy rain, the customer spotted a note from Zomato indicating it was Shaikh’s birthday. Inspired by this, the customer decided to make the day special for him.

When Shaikh arrived at the door, the customer confirmed it was his birthday and, along with others in the house, began singing "Happy Birthday." Shaikh was visibly moved as they presented him with a small gift. He expressed his gratitude, sharing that it was the first time something like this had happened to him.

The video has been met with widespread praise on Instagram, with users applauding the customer’s thoughtful gesture. Zomato also responded to the post, thanking the customer for making Shaikh’s day special.