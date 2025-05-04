A video is circulating on social media which shows a heated exchange between a Chennai Super Kings fan and two Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporters, transforming the post-match atmosphere into a scene of fan rivalry.

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru's narrow two-run victory over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, May 3, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, tensions escalated outside the venue. A video is circulating on social media which shows a heated exchange between a Chennai Super Kings fan and two Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporters, transforming the post-match atmosphere into a scene of fan rivalry.

The Chennai Super Kings fan, displaying a poster of MS Dhoni celebrating the IPL 2023 title, engaged in a verbal dispute with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans immediately after the match. The cause of the argument is not fully known, but both parties exchanged accusations of verbal provocation and disrespect. The confrontation intensified rapidly, leading to police intervention to prevent further escalation.

The recent altercation is not an isolated incident, as evidenced by a viral video from last season's IPL Eliminator match, where a Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporter was seen in a physical confrontation with a group, including a Chennai Super Kings fan.

The exact cause of the disagreement is still not clear, but both sides appeared to exchange blame over alleged remarks.

Meaanwhile, coming back to the match, RCB secured a victory, successfully defending a 213-run target. Key contributions came from Virat Kohli (62 off 33), Jacob Bethell (55 off 33), and Romario Shepherd, whose unbeaten 53 off 14 balls, featuring six sixes and four boundaries, proved decisive. Shepherd's explosive innings, including 33 runs off a single over from Khaleel Ahmed, propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a formidable 213/5.

In response, 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre nearly orchestrated a remarkable chase for Chennai Super Kings. His 94 off 48 balls, marked by skillful batting and power, kept Chennai in contention until the final moments. Alongside Ravindra Jadeja (77* off 45), they formed a strong 114-run partnership. However, Chennai Super Kings fell just short, concluding at 211/5.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's is scheduled to play their next match at Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 13 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.