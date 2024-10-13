After several hours of effort, locals successfully restrained the crocodile using ropes, keeping it in place until forest department officials arrived.

A surprising sight greeted the residents of Surya Vihar Society in Makdikheda, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday afternoon when a crocodile emerged from a nearby drain. A group of children, who were playing cricket in the area, were left in shock as the reptile appeared from the water. Startled, they quickly informed adults, who wasted no time in contacting local authorities.

Initially, panic spread throughout the neighborhood as the crocodile wandered out of the drain. However, the atmosphere soon shifted to one of curiosity as locals gathered to witness the rare event. Videos and photos of the crocodile, with its mouth wide open and later tied up, quickly made their way onto social media platforms, where they went viral. The unusual sight caught the attention of many viewers, further fueling the online buzz around the incident.

Residents noted that the area is located near the Ganga River, making such incidents common, especially during the rainy season when crocodiles occasionally stray into residential zones. Despite the initial fear, locals managed to keep calm and coordinated a rescue operation.

After several hours of effort, locals successfully restrained the crocodile using ropes, keeping it in place until forest department officials arrived. The forest officials, equipped to handle the situation, safely transported the reptile to a nearby zoo for further care and safety.

The viral video of the crocodile rescue has sparked interest online, with many praising the quick actions of the residents and the forest department. The calm handling of the situation ensured that both the crocodile and the community remained safe.