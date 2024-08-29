Twitter
Delhi HC refuses to quash defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over remark against PM Modi

Viral video: Crocodile found relaxing on roof amid flooding in Vadodara, watch

Recent heavy rains in Gujarat have caused severe flooding in Vadodara, leading to unusual crocodile sightings.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 05:42 PM IST

The recent heavy rains in Gujarat have caused severe flooding in several districts, including Vadodara, where residents are no strangers to unexpected wildlife encounters. One particularly startling sight captured in the Akota Stadium area showed a crocodile calmly resting on the roof of a house submerged in floodwaters.

Footage shared by the Press Trust of India (PTI) zooms in on the reptile, lying flat on a tin roof as floodwaters rise around the structure. In the background, the excited murmurs of onlookers can be heard, marveling at the crocodile's peculiar choice of a resting spot.

The monsoon floods have displaced many animals, and crocodile sightings are becoming a regular occurrence in Vadodara during the rainy season. In one recent video, a crocodile was seen leaping over a boundary wall with a dead dog in its jaws. Meanwhile, reports emerged of a 10-foot crocodile being rescued in the Sama Char Rasta area of the city. Another undated clip showed one casually strolling across a lawn.

These annual encounters, often described as the "monsoon visit of friendly crocodiles to Vadodara," occur due to the city’s proximity to the Vishwamitri River, which swells during heavy rains. The river is home to many of Gujarat's estimated 1,400 crocodiles, part of India’s total population of around 5,000 freshwater muggers.

While the city deals with this unique urban-wildlife overlap, Gujarat's rapid industrialisation has pushed human settlements closer to crocodile habitats, making such encounters more frequent. Unfortunately, these interactions can lead to injuries and even fatalities.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat, warning residents to remain vigilant as the weather continues to impact the region

