Viral video: Crocodile enters flood-affected residential area in Vadodara, watch

Crocodiles entered parts of Vadodara, threatening lives as floods hit the city after heavy rainfall in Gujarat.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 04:17 PM IST

Viral video: Crocodile enters flood-affected residential area in Vadodara, watch
Vadodara district in Gujarat is grappling with its worst floods in recent memory after the Vishwamitri River overflowed, causing widespread devastation. Locals have shared visuals on X showing crocodiles entering the city's flooded colonies, adding to the crisis. The river is flowing 9 feet above the danger mark, with no signs of the water receding.

An X user highlighted the dual threat, stating, "Vadodara is facing a double threat with both floods and crocodile sightings. As the Vishwamitri River overflows, crocodiles are seen venturing into various human settlements across the city."

 

 

Over 3,000 people from low-lying areas in and around Vadodara were evacuated to safer places after the Vishwamitri River, which runs through the heart of the city, crossed the danger mark of 25 feet on Tuesday morning. The river is currently flowing at over 34 feet, 9 feet above the danger level.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, Vadodara city received 307 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 12 am on Monday, leading to severe waterlogging in many areas. Although the rains have stopped, the damage remains significant.

Residents reported that hundreds of people in flooded areas were forced to stay indoors, with parking areas submerged under 6 feet of water, resulting in damage to vehicles.

 

 

 

 

