Viral video: Cristiano Ronaldo dancing to Bhojpuri song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori’ leaves internet in splits

Cristiano Ronaldo's viral Instagram Reel dancing to Bhojpuri song.

Bhojpuri song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori’ has taken the internet by storm almost 2 years after its release. It is one of the most popular songs on Instagram Reels right now with thousands of viral videos circulating over the internet. If you use any social media platform, then you must have seen either a schoolgirl’s dance on this song or a video of a girl grooving to this song while riding a bike. Apart from this, there are numerous iterations of the Patli Kamariya Mori trend that are doing circles on social media platforms. One such video that is going viral is Cristiano Ronaldo dancing on the trending Patli Kamariya Mori. The video has more than 100K views and thousands of interesting comments. You can watch the viral video here.

Obviously, Portugal’s ace footballer didn’t make an Instagram Reel dancing song. Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in Qatar with his national football team for the FIFA World Cup 2022. In reality, the video of the football star dancing on ‘Patli Kamariya Mori’ is an Instagram Reel Remix of an old video shared by Rolando in which he is dancing with his family.

Instagram account fundaily4u perfectly synced the ‘Patli Kamariya Mori’ song over old Ronaldo’s dance video to give it a new life. “Ye kis line me aa gye aapp” a user wrote in comments. “Bhai kya edit Kiya hai....pura makhan”, another Insta user wrote in the comments section.