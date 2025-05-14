In a video going viral on Instagram, a couple tried a one year old frozen wedding cake. Their reactions were quite different from each other. She explained that she wishes to have a great year ahead but her husband Jason, was sceptical about trying a cake.

Eating a cake that has been frozen for one year? Yes, according to a wedding superstition, the couples on their wedding day preserve the top tier of their wedding cake to eat it at their first anniversary. The cake is stored and preserved by freezing it for one long year. The newly wed couples follow this sweet tradition for a happily married life.

However, eating the 'frozen cake' that has been frozen for a year can give ick to many people. In a video going viral on Instagram, a couple tried a one year old frozen wedding cake. Their reactions were quite different from each other.

Here's what was in the video

A woman named Carlyr Fiderer shared a video, captioned "No bad luck for us", where she preserved her cake by wrapping it well with a foil paper and freezing it. At their first year wedding anniversary, Carlyr looked quite excited about trying the cake, her husband on the other hand, was not enjoying it. She explained that she wishes to have a great year ahead but her husband Jason, was sceptical about trying a cake. She told him that it was just a 'frozen cake', but he sniffed it before trying. After trying, both of them seemed to like the cake.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:



Internet reacts

Many netizens wished the couple a happy first anniversary. However, others were concerned about them trying a one year old frozen wedding cake, saying, 'Poor Jason', 'This can take you to hospital, please be careful' and 'Food poisoning on the way.'

Others could not stop, but took a hilarious take on the tradition. One user said, 'Keep it again in the freezer again and try it piece by piece for your entire life, Good Luck.'