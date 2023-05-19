Viral video: Couple takes 'bath' while riding scooty in Maharashtra, netizens say 'famous hone ke liye..'

screengrab

New Delhi: The desire to become a social media influencer leads to people engaging in odd actions in order to go viral. The incidents range from influencers attempting to prepare and eat unusual food combos to performing life-threatening antics. Now, a video of a man and woman taking a bath on a scooter in the middle of a road in Maharashtra is making rounds on the internet. The video of the incident that took place in Thane near Mumbai was shared widely on Twitter and the police have shared it with the traffic department for "necessary action".

@DGPMaharashtra @ThaneCityPolice

This is ulhasnagar, Is such nonsense allowed in name of entertainment? This happened on busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal.Request to take strict action lncluding deletion of social media contents to avoid others doing more nonsense in public. pic.twitter.com/BcleC95cxa — WeDeserveBetterGovt(@ItsAamAadmi) May 15, 2023

A man and a lady can be seen in the video taking a bath while sitting on a scooty in the middle of the road. As other commuters looked on, the woman was seen with a bucket in front of her, splashing water on the man and herself.

Later in the same footage, the man and lady can be seen doing the same while riding the scooty.

"This is Ulhasnagar. Is such nonsense allowed in the name of entertainment? This happened on the busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal. Request to take strict action including deletion of social media content to avoid others doing more nonsense in public," reads the video caption.

आपली माहिती वाहतूक नियंत्रण कक्ष, ठाणे यांना आवश्यक कार्यवाहीसाठी कळविली आहे. — Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) May 15, 2023

Thane City Police took notice of the video and responded in Marathi to the post. "Your information has been reported to Traffic Control Room, Thane for necessary action," the police department said.

In addition, temperatures in Ulhasnagar and other parts of Thane district have been hovering around 40 degrees Celsius in recent days.