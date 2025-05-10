A video of a shadow dance performance set to AR Rahman's Tamil track 'Poovukkul' has delighted the internet.

A breathtaking shadow dance video set to AR Rahman's famous Tamil track 'Poovukkul' is currently taking the internet by storm. The clip, shared by choreographer Shobi, features an amazing performance by him and a partner behind a curtain, skillfully using shadows to tell a captivating story.

What makes this video truly stand out is the clever dual-view format. On one side, the audience sees the behind-the-scenes setup, while the other reveals the stunning shadow dance performance. With smooth transitions, precise movements, and creative use of props, the minute-long video is a visual masterpiece.

Poovukkul, a song from the Tamil film Jeans, was composed by AR Rahman and written by Vairamuthu. The iconic music video features Aishwarya Rai and Prashanth, with Aishwarya's queenly costumes from various historical eras adding to the song's timeless beauty.

The video, shared on Instagram by the handle 'shobi_shobi._', has garnered over 45 million views just four days after being posted. Social media users were quick to share their reactions to the stunning performance, praising the creativity and effort behind the video.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, "Happiness can never be bought, it must only be lived." Another commented, "So neat and beautiful."

A third added, "Creativity + effort = awesome performance." "Think differently. An excellent effort. Feels like listening to 'Once More.' Congratulations," said another user.

The majority of reactions included fire, heart, and love emojis, showing just how much people appreciated the creativity and effort behind the video.

Praise for Shobi's Creativity

One person shared, "I saw it 5 times, feeling sad that I can only give one like, bro." A sixth user praised, "Vera level execution, awesome, a really great effort." Another suggested, "Should create more good content like this... so much cuteness." The video has clearly captured the hearts of millions, and it's likely that Shobi's creativity will continue to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.