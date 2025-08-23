Viral video: Couple’s dance to Mukkala Mukkabala wins the internet; netizens say 'where do I see myself...'

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...
Meet Lucky Bisht, former RAW agent and bodyguard of PM Modi, now makes acting debut with...
'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack
From Shaitaan to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 5 films that explore dark world of black magic
Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions alerts public of fake audition calls, issues statement: 'We would like to declare...'
'Love the energy': Bengaluru woman turns her love for driving into reality by becoming auto-rickshaw driver, WATCH
'Jab tak khelunga...': RCB's Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli's bold declaration on his remaining career
Baazigar, Partner, Sarkar, more: 5 Bollywood movies that were inspired by Hollywood classics
Days after Asia Cup squad announcement, Shubman Gill falls ill; to miss BCCI's major tournament
Five including Indians killed as New York tour bus falls into ditch, probe underway
VIRAL
The video, shared on Instagram by Lokith Kumar, shows a couple performing enthusiastically to Mukkala Mukkabala at an event.
A heartwarming video of a couple dancing to Prabhu Deva's iconic hit Tamil song Mukkala Mukkabala has taken over the internet.
The video, shared on Instagram by Lokith Kumar, shows a couple performing enthusiastically to Mukkala Mukkabala at an event. Dressed in a pink saree, the woman grooves to the song her heart out, while the man in a traditional white shirt and lungi totally matches the vibe of the track.
“Creating unforgettable moments. So grateful to connect with incredible people like this beautiful couple,” the caption of the post reads.
Watch the video here
One user wrote, ''Me and ootukar in future.'' Another user said, ''Pookiesssss.'' A third user commented, ''. Another user wrote, ''I will share this reel to those people who ask me, where do u see urself after 30 years.'' Another user said, ''Where do I see myself 40 years down the line.''
Released in 1994, Mukkala Mukkabala from the Tamil film Kadhalan, is still remains one of Prabhu Deva’s finest works.
Also read: This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work