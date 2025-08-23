Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Viral video: Couple’s dance to Mukkala Mukkabala wins the internet; netizens say 'where do I see myself...'

The video, shared on Instagram by Lokith Kumar, shows a couple performing enthusiastically to Mukkala Mukkabala at an event.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 05:18 PM IST

Viral video: Couple’s dance to Mukkala Mukkabala wins the internet; netizens say 'where do I see myself...'
A heartwarming video of a couple dancing to Prabhu Deva's iconic hit Tamil song Mukkala Mukkabala has taken over the internet.

The video, shared on Instagram by Lokith Kumar, shows a couple performing enthusiastically to Mukkala Mukkabala at an event. Dressed in a pink saree, the woman grooves to the song her heart out, while the man in a traditional white shirt and lungi totally matches the vibe of the track.

“Creating unforgettable moments. So grateful to connect with incredible people like this beautiful couple,” the caption of the post reads.

Watch the video here

 

 

Social media reactions

One user wrote, ''Me and ootukar in future.'' Another user said, ''Pookiesssss.'' A third user commented, ''. Another user wrote, ''I will share this reel to those people who ask me, where do u see urself after 30 years.'' Another user said, ''Where do I see myself 40 years down the line.''

About the song

Released in 1994, Mukkala Mukkabala from the Tamil film Kadhalan, is still remains one of Prabhu Deva’s finest works.

Also read: This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

 

