Viral video: Couple dances to 'chunari-chunari' at wedding sparks online admiration, watch

On social media, we often come across amusing videos, with many people sharing their dance reels on Instagram. Some of these videos are truly outstanding. Recently, a video that has gone viral on Instagram features a couple dancing to the song 'Chunari-Chunari' on a DJ stage. This video is so impressive that you're bound to like it too.

In the video, the girl starts dancing first, and soon the guy joins her on stage to support her. Together, they deliver an incredible performance to the song 'Chunari-Chunari.' Their chemistry and moves are fantastic. For context, this song is from the movie 'Biwi No. 1,' which was originally performed by Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. However, this couple has given such a great performance that they rival the stars themselves.

Watch video here:

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @tarunn_726 and has garnered over three hundred thousand likes and more than three million views. Users are praising their performance, with many commenting on the guy's exceptional performance. One user even wrote, "The guy danced even better than the girl."

Another user commented, "I'm seeing a guy who is actually dancing without ignoring the girl for the first time." A third user said, "The girl seems to be thinking: someone notice me too." A fourth user wrote, "What a dance performance by both!" This video is truly making waves on Instagram. What do you think about this video? Feel free to share your thoughts.