A couple from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi chose a unique way to celebrate their kid's sixth birthday inside Kashmir's first-ever Vande Bharat train -- which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, i.e., Friday.

A couple from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi chose a unique way to celebrate their kid's sixth birthday inside Kashmir's first-ever Vande Bharat train -- which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, i.e., Friday. Rakesh and Neha Jaiswal marked the special occasion by cutting a cake with their son Moksh as the train crossed the newly inaugurated Anji Khad Bridge, the tallest railway bridge in India.

Expressing his glee, Rakesh Jaiswal told news agency ANI that his son's birthday coincided with the inauguration of Vande Bharat Express. “It was a coincidence that it was our son’s birthday the same day PM Modi was going to flag off this train. We thought we should celebrate our son’s birthday on the first journey of this train so that his birthday becomes memorable for him", he said.

His wife, Neha Jaiswal, said that this is the best gift for their son. "This is the best gift for our son... We made this plan because of PM Modi", said Neha.

A video shared by the news agency featured the couple seated inside the train, clapping and singing 'Happy Birthday' as little Moksh cuts the cake.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two Vande Bharat Express from Katra Railway Station, officially connecting the Jammu division with Kashmir via rail. This marks a major milestone in strengthening railway infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.During his visit, PM Modi also inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River.

The train passes through two bridges: The Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world.

With inputs from ANI