Viral video: Couple caught throwing trash in Canadian forest, netizens say 'impose fine'

A video purportedly filmed in Canada has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. It shows a couple dumping garbage in a roadside forest. The video sparked a fierce reaction online, with many social media users speculating that the couple is of Indian origin.

The short video, which surfaced on X, shows a couple standing near a car and unloading several bags full of garbage. The woman, dressed in a salwar suit, is seen dumping the waste in a forested area where there are no dustbins and no disposal facilities.

While the exact location and time of the incident are not yet verified, the incident has received severe criticism, both for the couple's actions and for the person recording the video, who did not intervene.

Journalist and author Nilesh Misra also reacted to the viral video, saying, "Be it India (or South Asia, wherever they are from) or Canada, this needs to be taken note of and punished. This is disgusting behaviour."

One user shared the video, writing, "They turned their country into a toilet. Now they're doing the same in beautiful, clean Canada. Don't just make videos. Condemn it!"

Another comment read, "They have ruined India. We won't let them ruin Canada any more."

Some users said the act may have been misunderstood. "It looks like salad. Maybe they were feeding the animals," claimed one comment. Another said, "If it was really garbage, they would have thrown the whole bag. Looks like they were intentionally taking stuff out."

Still, a section of the internet felt that recording the act and not intervening were equally problematic. "Honestly, the person making the video is equally guilty. Say something, stop them, don't just record for views," argued one user.