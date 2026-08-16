Viral video: Couple caught kissing inside wrecked car after accident in Bilaspur, beaten by locals

A Bilaspur car crash has gone viral after a video showed a couple kissing inside the wrecked vehicle after the accident. Know the whole matter here.

A car got crashed into a footpath in the Sirgitti area of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle. However, this accident is captivating the attention of many on social media, as a video of the aftermath of the accident showed a couple sitting in the front seat, found kissing inside the wrecked car. As per reports, the car was allegedly being driven at a high speed when the driver lost control and climbed onto the footpath outside a shop. Interestingly, no one present on the footpath was injured.

Couple caught kissing after the crash

In viral clips, the couple sitting in the front seats were allegedly seen kissing and were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Soon after the car crashed, people nearby gathered at the spot and were shocked to see the boy and the girl who continued kissing inside the badly damaged vehicle despite the crash.

This angered the locals, who then confronted them and later pulled them out of the wrecked car and assaulted them on the road. The incident was caught on camera and subsequently circulated on social media.

Police launch inquiry

Bilaspur City ASP Pankaj Patel said that the viral video was around three days old but has surfaced on social media only recently, claiming that the police department was not initially aware of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Sirgitti police have been directed to verify the video, establish the circumstances surrounding the crash, and take further action. Notably, no complaint has been filed by either side in connection with the accident so far.