Viral Video: Cop stops traffic to let tiger cross the road, netizens left stunned

India has a lot of roads that go through forests, especially in the Western Ghats. In recent years, people have seen more animals on the roads.

Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/437xG9wuom — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 22, 2022

In a recent incident, police stopped all traffic on a highway after seeing a tiger. After the tiger crossed the road, people were able to drive again. The video of the event has gone viral on the internet, and Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer, also posted it.

“Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location,” in his post.An apparent traffic officer can be seen asking drivers to put their vehicles in park when the video begins. A tiger can be seen crossing the road in the distance, which explains why the video was shot in this manner. The enormous animal appears on one side of the road, then disappears into the bush on the other.

The viral video has been seen more than 2.57 lakh times since it was uploaded, and the figure is only going up. Not to mention, it's garnered around 10,000 likes thus far.

"Everybody makes way for the Royal Enfield as the ad said, and of course the King of the Jungle as well!," a user wrote on Twitter. "Respect.. Thy name sher khan..," said another. "if humans don't destroy wildlife and don't possess any threat to them, they mind their own business," said another.