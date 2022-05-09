Viral video: Cop, forest officials injured while rescuing leopard in Haryana’s Panipat

Screengrab from the video

A police officer (SHO) and two forest department officials were injured during an operation to catch a leopard in the Behrampur village of Haryana's Panipat.

The incident occurred when a rescue team was conducting an operation to catch the leopard on Saturday. However, the team still managed to tranquilise the leopard later.

The team was acting on a message from villagers who had spotted the leopard. The Station House Officer (SHO) and two forest department officials, who were leading the team, were injured in the encounter with the leopard.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan shared the clip on Twitter and wrote, “Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept. A couple of them suffered injuries…Salute to their bravery and courage… In the end, everyone is safe. Including the leopard..”

Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept.. A couple of them suffered injuries..Salute to their bravery and courage..In the end, everyone is safe..Including the leopard.. pic.twitter.com/wbP9UqBOsF — Shashank Kumar Sawan (@shashanksawan) May 8, 2022

The clip has so far managed to garner 577.8k views and nearly 5,000 retweets. Panipat deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan also praised the efforts of the forest officials and the cops for their bravery.

Some users lauded the officers while some users criticised them for not taking precautions.

