No secret that Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is fans’ favourite. Recently, she made a dazzling appearance at 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025, stealing the spotlight with her flamboyant looks.

Now, we have something for you. In a recent video posted on Instagram, a content creator was seen mimicking the actress, if she were to talk about her Cannes appearance. And no need to mention, netizens are in splits!

Karan Sareen, a popular content creator, mimicked the actress’s gesture and accent. And it’s so on-point. Dressed in a pink blazer paired with a white tank top, Karan mimicked Urvashi Rautela if she were to talk about her appearance at Cannes Film Festival.

The interviewer asks,"Urvashi aapki koi movie nahi aayi fir bhi aap Cannes gayi thi? (Urvashi, none of your movies hit the theatres, yet you went to Cannes", to which, Karan picked up the actress's accent and replied, "Ji Ji! Fans bahot hain bahar. Woh song hai na 'Urvashi Urvashi'. So, they are like li 'Urvashi aapka gaana hai, aap aaye nahi'?" (Yes, actually, a lot of my fans are out there. There's a song titled 'Urvashi Urvashi'. So they are like, 'Urvashi this is your song and you didn't come?)

Next, when asked about her looks at Cannes, he continued, “I'm the first Bollywood actress to look like a butterfly, mermaid, bird".

"The accent and lip movement. better that the original", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "The real question is: Is Daku Maharaj getting screened at Cannes?"

A third joined, "That accent is so-on point".