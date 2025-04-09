Congress workers clashed at the Patna office after Rahul Gandhi's visit, with a party MP caught on video slapping a worker.

A video from the Congress party office in Patna has gone viral after a fight broke out among party workers, just minutes after Rahul Gandhi left the venue.

Rahul Gandhi had visited the historic Sadaqat Ashram on Monday as part of his tour of Bihar. He held meetings with state leaders and took part in events in Begusarai and Patna. Supporters welcomed him with loud cheers, calling him a “lion”.

Soon after he left, a man holding a pamphlet supporting the Wakf Bill caught everyone’s attention. He introduced himself as Ram Babu Yadav from Bhojpur district. Congress workers claimed he was not one of them and accused him of being a BJP agent. He was then pushed out of the premises.

As reporters questioned senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh about the incident, he tried to avoid answering, saying he was in a hurry for his flight. While heading to his car, he was caught in the middle of another fight between two party workers. To calm the situation, Singh slapped one of them before leaving.

One of the men involved told reporters that he was a lifelong Congress supporter, while the other was an ex-MLA who he claimed was linked to the BJP.

