Viral video: Comedy unfolds as two men battle over seat in nearly empty Delhi Metro, watch

In yet another example of daily Delhi Metro drama, a video shows two men fighting over a seat in an almost empty train.

It’s just another typical day in the capital. Your sofa still outmatches the comfort of your office chair, your cat remains judgmental of your choices, the laundry pile has grown significantly, and—unsurprisingly—the remote has disappeared. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro delivers yet another episode of daily chaos, affectionately dubbed "Kalesh." This time, the drama involves two men fighting over a seat, despite the metro being almost empty.

Babe! Wake Up it's Delhi Metro ke Kalesh b/w Two Guys over seat issues

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) captured the heated exchange. The footage shows the two men grappling with each other, pushing and shoving while locking arms in a struggle for dominance. As the argument escalates, bystanders cautiously attempt to intervene, but the situation worsens when more men join the fray, trying to separate the pair. Neither is willing to release the other’s collar, leading to a comical back-and-forth of “Tu chodh pehlay, nahi tu chodh pehlay” (You let go first, no you let go first).

What happens next? Who finally lets go? The video ends without answers, leaving viewers in suspense.

The caption accompanying the video summed up the absurdity: “Babe! Wake up, it’s Delhi Metro ke Kalesh b/w Two Guys over seat issues.” The comments section, however, was filled with jaded responses from Delhiites, all too familiar with such scenes.

“Daily ka Kalesh hai ye to Delhi ki Metro me,” wrote one user. (This is the daily drama in Delhi Metro.)

“With all the big issues to fight over in India, these clowns decided to fight over a metro seat,” said another.

A third commenter added, “Itni sari vacant seats thi fir bhi kalesh krna hai.” (Even with so many vacant seats, there’s still a need for drama.)

Another user compared the daily scuffles in the metro to a never-ending TV show, writing, “Delhi Metro is like Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap.”

And one more summed it up perfectly: “Delhi metro provides you the best content.”