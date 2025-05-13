The video, shared by Ben on Instagram, showcases the duo's impressive choreography, blending Tango and freestyle dance steps with precision and confidence.

A captivating dance performance by two students from Bengaluru's Kristu Jayanti College has taken the internet by storm, garnering over 1 lakh views on Instagram. Ben Antony K V and Anceline Jinmon's striking rendition of the Bollywood classic "Ramta Jogi" from the 1999 film Taal has left audiences spellbound.

The video, shared by Ben on Instagram, showcases the duo's impressive choreography, blending Tango and freestyle dance steps with precision and confidence. Dressed in coordinated black and purple attire, they electrified the stage with their strong presence, precise lifts, and seamless movements. The audience's enthusiastic cheers and applause are a testament to their captivating performance.

What sets their performance apart is the innovative fusion of Western dance styles with a Hindi classic, breathing new life into the beloved track without losing its essence. The song featuring Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor was composed by AR Rahman ans sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Alka Yagnik. "Ramta Jogi" remains a timeless favorite, and the students' interpretation is a fresh take on the iconic song.

The viral video is just a part of their full performance at a cultural fest held at another college in the city. Ben and Anceline's chemistry and stage presence are undeniable, and their passion for dance is evident in every step. As the video continues to garner attention online, it's clear that these two talented students are making a name for themselves in the dance world.

As sson as the video was shared online, it quckily went viral. Audiences could not hold themselves from praisng the studens.

One user wrote, "Omg hit dance of this 2025. Un believable , unforgettable,stunning ,dashing rocking full of energy and charismatics chemistry. Kyaa baat."

Another wrote, "Awesomeeeeee What an pair Mind-blowing Perfect 10.Be Blessed forever love from Mysuru."

While a third user called the performace "Mind-blowing," a forth user said, "the fire duo."

"Saw it live and was absolutely crazyyyyy," said a fifth user.