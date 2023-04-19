Viral video: College student shows off epic dance moves to Haryanvi song, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: We've got the perfect video for you if you're looking for something to brighten your day. You may have seen a slew of Instagram videos of people dancing to various songs. Some of them are pretty incredible and will quickly lift your spirits. Just like this one. So, a clip of a college girl grooving to a popular Haryanavi song has gone insanely viral online. Shared on Instagram by a user named Anchu Verma, the sensuous dance performance by the girl has been declared a superhit by social media users.

In the viral video, Anchu can be seen dancing to a popular Haryanvi song in front of a couple of her pals.With a small tweak, she gave her own taste to the spectacular dancing performance. Her expressions and easy movements have wowed internet users. There's a chance her exceptional dance skills will delight you as well and make you say 'omg'.

The video has received over 1.9 million views and 119,000 likes on Instagram since it was shared. Netizens praising her extraordinary dance performance flooded the comment section.



Here's how netizens reacted:

"This is fantastic." exclaimed one person, using many emoticons. "Your grace and aura are beyond words! What an enthralling performance!" said another. "So clean and sharp!Just fire," said a third. "I love your expressions and the sparkle in your eyes, Ma'am. I'm sending you all my love," a fourth said. Some expressed their feelings using heart or fire emoticons.