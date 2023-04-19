Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: College student shows off epic dance moves to Haryanvi song, watch

Just like this one. So, a clip of a college girl grooving to a popular Haryanavi song has gone insanely viral online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

Viral video: College student shows off epic dance moves to Haryanvi song, watch
screengrab

New Delhi: We've got the perfect video for you if you're looking for something to brighten your day. You may have seen a slew of Instagram videos of people dancing to various songs. Some of them are pretty incredible and will quickly lift your spirits. Just like this one. So, a clip of a college girl grooving to a popular Haryanavi song has gone insanely viral online. Shared on Instagram by a user named Anchu Verma, the sensuous dance performance by the girl has been declared a superhit by social media users. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anchu verma (@verma.anchu97)

In the viral video, Anchu can be seen dancing to a popular Haryanvi song in front of a couple of her pals.With a small tweak, she gave her own taste to the spectacular dancing performance. Her expressions and easy movements have wowed internet users. There's a chance her exceptional dance skills will delight you as well and make you say 'omg'.

The video has received over 1.9 million views and 119,000 likes on Instagram since it was shared. Netizens praising her extraordinary dance performance flooded the comment section.


Here's how netizens reacted:

"This is fantastic." exclaimed one person, using many emoticons. "Your grace and aura are beyond words! What an enthralling performance!" said another. "So clean and sharp!Just fire," said a third. "I love your expressions and the sparkle in your eyes, Ma'am. I'm sending you all my love," a fourth said. Some expressed their feelings using heart or fire emoticons.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Lavish bungalow, private jet, luxurious cars: Super expensive things owned by philanthropist Ratan Tata
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
From Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Gangubai Kathiawadi to Secret Superstar, Bollywood's highest-grossing women-led films
Suhana Khan drops stunning photos in white dress; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor react
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 669 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 19
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.