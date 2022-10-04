Viral video: College student plays 'Pasoori' on Veena; Once more, says Internet

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The 'Pasoori' craze is far from over. There are various videos on social media of people singing the famous song and creating an instrumental version of it. These videos have captured the hearts of millions of people around the world. Now a video of a college student playing Pasoori on a classical Indian music instrument called veena, which is similar to a sitar, is currently going viral on Instagram. The video is shared by user named ‘sumatindra_veena’

The viral video features a young man sitting on the stage as the Pasoori background music begins to play, and all of the students erupt in cheers. As the crowd's shouting declines, the student begins playing the song on veena. As the song's main line begins, the musician plays every note beautifully and nails the vibrato, making the veena cover sound better than the original. The crowd can be heard wooing and cheering as the student flawlessly performs the fast portion of the song.

After being shared online, the clip amassed millions of views. Netizens were bowled over by young man’s performance and flooded the comments section with praise. “This is the best version of Pasoori on the whole internet,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “you nailed it.”

For the unknown, the beautiful Pakistani song is sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill which has captured many a heart globally for its aesthetic impact, soulful music, and heartfelt lyrics.