Viral video: Coldplay's Chris Martin sings with Indian couple onstage after 'Kiss Cam' moment, WATCH

The Indian couple was invited on stage after the infamous "kiss cam" moment in which Astronomer CEO Andy Byrne was seen hugging HR head Kristin Cabot.

The Coldplay concert in Boston recently made headlines for the viral "kiss cam" moment of Astronomer CEO Andy Byrne and the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot. However, another onstage moment from the same night has taken over the internet. A new video has emerged from Wednesday's concert in which Chris Martin sees an Indian couple's sign in the crowd and invites them on stage. The handmade poster read, "Just got engaged, can we sing Magic together?"

Upon seeing the sign, the Coldplay lead singer, who is known for his crowd engagement, stopped in the middle of the show and invited the couple on stage. At first, he joked with them and asked twice if they were engaged to each other. When they confirmed, he said, "That's cool, we don't need any surprises." The singer then sang 'Magic' with the couple, even adding their names in one line. He ended the performance by hugging them.

The YouTube caption reads, "On stage with fans from Mumbai. Chris Martin momentarily forgot what country he was in! (But he doesn't mistake it for the crowd.) Music of the Spheres Tour. Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts. July 16, 2025."

The Indian couple was invited on stage after the infamous "kiss cam" moment in which Astronomer CEO Andy Byrne was seen hugging HR head Kristin Cabot. Their uncomfortable reaction to the "kiss cam" - hiding their faces and avoiding the spotlight - quickly went viral on social media, sparking a variety of reactions.

In the video, the two were seen hugging during the concert. But as soon as the camera focused on them, Astronomer CEO moved away from the frame, while Ms Cabot quickly hid her face with her hands and turned her back to the camera. Seeing the uncontrollable way in which the two were hiding, Coldplay's Chris Martin joked that they were either having an affair or were very shy.

At the moment, neither Astronomer nor Andy Byrne have released any official statement about the incident. According to his LinkedIn profile, before becoming CEO, Byrne held senior positions at companies such as Lacework, Cybereason, Fuze, BMC Software, BladeLogic, and Vericenter. He is married to Megan Kerrigan Byrne, who is an associate director at the Bancroft School. They are said to live in New York with their two children.

Kristin Cabot is the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, the company behind Astro, a data orchestration and observability platform powered by Apache Airflow.

Also read: Viral video: Man performs bhangra on London underground escalator, Internet can’t stop watching