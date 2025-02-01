The video was shared by a fan on Instagram who happened to be at the same place when he spotted Chris and Dakota.

British singer Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, made headlines once again with his recent visit to India. While he was in the country last month for a series of concerts, a new video of him taking a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj during Maha Kumbh 2025 has now gone viral. The clip also features his partner, Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson, participating in the sacred ritual with deep reverence.

The video was shared by a fan on Instagram who happened to be at the same place when he spotted Chris and Dakota. The caption of the video read, "When you can’t go to the concert, the artist comes to you—at Kumbh Mela! Took a Sangam Snan with none other than Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Dakota, who followed every ritual with deep respect. Music unites, but faith transcends. Har har Mahadev!" The post has since gained immense traction on social media, with fans praising the couple’s humility and respect for Indian traditions.

In the video, Chris is seen wearing black shorts, while Dakota is dressed in a printed cotton kurta paired with orange pants. The two were seen folding their hands and greeting fellow devotees at the Sangam. At one point, Chris also acknowledged the presence of the fan who recorded the video by greeting his partner.

It is believed that the couple took an early morning dip in the holy waters of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers as part of the Maha Kumbh rituals. This is not the first time Chris Martin has been spotted engaging with Indian culture. Another video of him had earlier gone viral, where he was seen making funny faces and waving at devotees from his car while on his way to the airport.

Chris Martin was in India for five concerts as part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour. He performed two shows in Mumbai and three in Ahmedabad, setting a world record for the highest number of attendees at his concert. His Ahmedabad concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 26 was also the largest-ever ticketed concert in India. As a tribute to India’s Republic Day, Chris performed a special rendition of Maa Tujhe Salaam and Vande Mataram, leaving the audience mesmerised.

