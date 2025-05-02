The viral clip features a Swiggy Instamart delivery agent riding a bike, while a security guard seated behind him holds a blue mini-locker in one hand and a wooden stick in the other. The locker also has an Instamart sticker plastered across it.

A video showing a Swiggy delivery executive riding through busy city roads accompanied by a security guard holding a mini-locker has been doing the rounds on social media. The clip emerged on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a day when many people buy gold and silver.

Viral clip

The viral clip features a Swiggy Instamart delivery agent riding a bike, while a security guard seated behind him holds a blue mini-locker in one hand and a wooden stick in the other. The locker also has an Instamart sticker plastered across it.

The video was shared by many on social media, including paparazzo Viral Bhayani. Sharing the video, Bhayani wrote, "You can't miss Instamart's heavy security gold delivery for Akshay Tritiya."

Reactions

Social media users showered the video with hilarious reactions. One user wrote on Instagram, "Real gold delivery karne ke liye real security chahiye bro."

"Delivering sona in every kona kona," another commented on the same platform.

"Piche wale guard ko dekh kar hi darr lag rha haii...Good job @instamart," a fellow user said.

"Why is this so cute!" another comment read.

Swiggy's gold delivery

Swiggy had recently announced a tie-up with the jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers to deliver gold and silver coins directly to customers' doorsteps. The service, available in 100 cities across India, allows users to order gold coins weighing between 0.5 to 1 gram and silver coins weighing 5 to 20 grams.