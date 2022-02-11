Viral video! 'Choti Alia' perfectly mimics Alia Bhatt's character from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', netizens awestruck

The much-awaited, Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is going to be released on February 25, but it seems that the film's fever has already taken the internet by storm. Ahead of its release, Alia's powerful and hard-hitting dialogues is creating a massive buzz online.

The film and its dialogues are not just garnering all the attention of the adults but also children alike. Now a clip of a little girl mimicking Alia Bhatt's dialogues from Ganguabai Kathiawadi is doing rounds on the internet. The video is posted by Shivani J Khanna has gone viral and till now has more than 78,000 views.

In the video, the little girl recreates the magic of Alia Bhatt by donning a white saree similar to Alia's character in the film. The little girl is also seen wearing an iconic big bindi like Alia. She lip-synced some of Alia's famous dialogues from the film. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing one of the strongest characters in her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Netizens are awestruck by the little girl's confidence to carry off the character so well. The now viral video received various comments from people who couldn't stop praising how well the girl pulled off this act and lip-synced Alia Bhatt's dialogues perfectly. The girl is now being called as 'Chhoti Alia'.

While one Instagram user wrote, "Chhoti Alia." Another user wrote, "Fabulous." "Fire baby," complimented a third. "My god, this girl," posted another user. "She is soooo cute," wrote one user. The video has been shared on Instagram by the little girl Kiara's mother Shivani J Khanna.

The video was shared with the caption, "This one is dedicated to the cutest and sweetest @aliaabhatt. Meeting and working with you in person was a feeling like a dream. Sending our best wishes for your movie #gangubaikayhiawadi GANGUBAI ZINDABAD. Hope you'll like kiaras act."