Viral video: Chinese gymnast’s adorable medal-biting moment at Paris Olympics is too cute to miss

At the Paris Olympics 2024, Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin captured hearts with her adorable attempt to join the medal-biting tradition.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 07:07 AM IST

Viral video: Chinese gymnast’s adorable medal-biting moment at Paris Olympics is too cute to miss
In a heartwarming twist from the Paris Olympics 2024, the age-old tradition of medal biting brought us one of the most endearing moments of the games. While the origins of this quirky practice are somewhat mysterious—some say it was to test the metal, while others think it’s just a fun photo op—Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin’s charming take on the trend stole the show.

After competing in the balance beam final, 18-year-old Yaqin took home the silver with a score of 14.100. Meanwhile, Italian gymnasts Alice D’Amato and Manila Esposito snagged gold and bronze with scores of 14.366 and 13.866, respectively. As the trio posed for the cameras, D’Amato and Esposito playfully bit their medals, a gesture that has become a popular ritual.

Caught by surprise and clearly intrigued by the custom, Yaqin looked over at her fellow medallists and decided to join in on the fun. With a delightful expression of curiosity, she brought her own silver medal to her mouth. Though she hesitated before taking a bite, Yaqin’s attempt to participate in the tradition won hearts worldwide.

The adorable moment quickly went viral, with one video racking up over 8 million views on social media. The caption read, “Zhou Yaqin had absolutely no idea what was happening and was just happy to be there.”

Comments poured in from fans touched by Yaqin’s genuine charm. “Her genuine innocence is so refreshing to see,” one user wrote. Another praised her for her sweet gestures during the games, noting, “She was also giving hugs to every competitor as they completed their series, she’s so cutee.”

“She’s so pure,” a user commented, while another exclaimed, “I love her innocence! This is the video of the year, so cute.”

