Viral video: Chinese gymnast helps at family restaurant after winning silver at Paris Olympics

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Good news for ex-trainee IAS Puja Khedkar as Delhi HC...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

10 states with maximum illiterate population

10 states with maximum illiterate population

Striking images of meteor shower by NASA

Striking images of meteor shower by NASA

Five breathtaking images of India captured by NASA 

Five breathtaking images of India captured by NASA 

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई ��जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Amar Kaushik says Drishyam 2's success affected Bhediya's box office collection: 'Viewers can’t afford to...'

Amar Kaushik says Drishyam 2's success affected Bhediya's box office collection: 'Viewers can’t afford to...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Chinese gymnast helps at family restaurant after winning silver at Paris Olympics

Olympic gymnast Zhou Yaqin, 18, went viral after being spotted helping at her family's restaurant in China while still wearing her Olympic uniform, just days after winning a silver medal in Paris.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

Viral video: Chinese gymnast helps at family restaurant after winning silver at Paris Olympics
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Zhou Yaqin, an 18-year-old Olympic gymnast from China, has captured hearts worldwide—not just for her remarkable performance at the Paris Olympics, where she won a silver medal, but for her humble actions afterward. In a now-viral video, Zhou is seen helping out at her family's restaurant in Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, dressed in her Olympic uniform.

The young athlete's impressive silver medal win came in the balance beam event, earning her widespread praise. As one of five gymnasts representing China at the Paris Olympics, alongside Luo Huan, Ou Yushan, Qiu Qiyuan, and Zhang Yihan, Zhou stood out not only for her talent but also for her grace under pressure.

The viral video, posted by ShanghaiPanda on X (formerly Twitter), shows Zhou serving food to customers with a smile. The caption reads, “Remember that cute Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin? After winning the Olympic silver medal, she has returned to her parents' home for a vacation. Of course, you can't call it a vacation. Because she needs to help work in the restaurant run by her parents.”

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users admiring Zhou’s down-to-earth attitude. Comments poured in, praising her for staying true to her roots despite her Olympic success.

One user wrote, "What a humble and hardworking young woman! Her parents must be so proud."

Another commented, "She’s not just a champion in gymnastics but also in life. Truly inspiring!"

"This is what real success looks like—staying grounded no matter how high you rise," said another.

"Zhou Yaqin is a role model for all young athletes. Kudos to her!" one more user shared.

Another reflected, "Winning an Olympic medal and still helping at home—Zhou is the real MVP."

Finally, one user wrote, "Her humility and dedication make her victory even sweeter. Well done, Zhou!"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

Mad rush to buy this Rs 2 share! Reason: Mukesh Ambani has given big order

Mad rush to buy this Rs 2 share! Reason: Mukesh Ambani has given big order

Step inside Juhi Chawla's 84-year-old family home with luxurious wooden patio, Mumbai skyline view and...

Step inside Juhi Chawla's 84-year-old family home with luxurious wooden patio, Mumbai skyline view and...

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Narayana Murthy's Infosys to bag Rs 837 crore in Microsoft-Coca Cola mega deal worth Rs...

Narayana Murthy's Infosys to bag Rs 837 crore in Microsoft-Coca Cola mega deal worth Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement