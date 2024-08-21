Viral video: Chinese gymnast helps at family restaurant after winning silver at Paris Olympics

Zhou Yaqin, an 18-year-old Olympic gymnast from China, has captured hearts worldwide—not just for her remarkable performance at the Paris Olympics, where she won a silver medal, but for her humble actions afterward. In a now-viral video, Zhou is seen helping out at her family's restaurant in Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, dressed in her Olympic uniform.

Remember that cute Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin?

After winning the Olympic silver medal, she has returned to her parents' home for a vacation.

Of course, you can't call it a vacation.

— ShanghaiPanda (@thinking_panda) August 13, 2024

The young athlete's impressive silver medal win came in the balance beam event, earning her widespread praise. As one of five gymnasts representing China at the Paris Olympics, alongside Luo Huan, Ou Yushan, Qiu Qiyuan, and Zhang Yihan, Zhou stood out not only for her talent but also for her grace under pressure.

The viral video, posted by ShanghaiPanda on X (formerly Twitter), shows Zhou serving food to customers with a smile. The caption reads, “Remember that cute Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin? After winning the Olympic silver medal, she has returned to her parents' home for a vacation. Of course, you can't call it a vacation. Because she needs to help work in the restaurant run by her parents.”

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users admiring Zhou’s down-to-earth attitude. Comments poured in, praising her for staying true to her roots despite her Olympic success.

One user wrote, "What a humble and hardworking young woman! Her parents must be so proud."

Another commented, "She’s not just a champion in gymnastics but also in life. Truly inspiring!"

"This is what real success looks like—staying grounded no matter how high you rise," said another.

"Zhou Yaqin is a role model for all young athletes. Kudos to her!" one more user shared.

Another reflected, "Winning an Olympic medal and still helping at home—Zhou is the real MVP."

Finally, one user wrote, "Her humility and dedication make her victory even sweeter. Well done, Zhou!"