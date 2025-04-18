During their conversation, Rose shared her dream of starting a fruit selling business to help fund her animal care efforts.

The internet cannot stop gushing over a heartwarming video featuring Chinese American influencer Miles Moretti and a spirited woman from Mumbai, Rose Heaven Francis. Known for walking the streets of various countries in traditional Chinese attire, Moretti recently arrived in India and his interaction with Rose has quickly become one of the most loved clips on social media.

In the now viral video, Moretti is seen casually meeting Rose on the streets of Mumbai. What begins as a light-hearted chat quickly transforms into an emotional and uplifting exchange. Rose, who is known for taking care of nearly 200 stray dogs and cats in the city, wins over viewers with her infectious energy and ability to speak multiple languages.

During their conversation, Rose shared her dream of starting a fruit selling business to help fund her animal care efforts. Moved by her story, Moretti decided to help. The very next day, with the help of his guide, he surprised Rose by buying her a fruit cart and stocking it with fresh produce, helping her kickstart her small business dream.

Moretti posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “I am not rich and I usually do not do this stuff on camera, but after running into Rose while out filming and hearing her story, in the spur of the moment I thought I would assist in helping her find a decent way to support herself. You cannot save the whole world, but helping one person is definitely doable.”

The clip struck a chord with social media users, garnering over 259K likes. Comments poured in from all corners, with many praising Rose’s joyful personality and Moretti’s thoughtful gesture.

“She is a feeder from Colaba. She's a great human being. I know her personally,” wrote one user.

“Her English is better than me,” added another.

“Thanks for helping that woman, keep shining bro,” said a third.

“The number of languages she speaks is astonishing,” one more user commented.

Also read: Meet Sheetal Ganesan, MI star Jasprit Bumrah's sister-in-law, her profession is..., she lives in...