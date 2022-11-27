'Marriage in air': Bride and groom happily garland each other at 70 ft height, video goes viral

A bride and groom garlanded each other in a unique way at a height of 70 feet in the air balloon in Chhattisgarh. The wedding that took place in Sector 7 of Bhilai in Durg district becomes a topic of discussion. A video of this wedding is fiercely going viral on social media.

The girl's father said that he wanted to do his daughter's wedding in a different way. So, he brought the air balloon from Rajasthan. It can be seen in the video that the bride and groom have garlanded each other in an air balloon at a height of 70 feet.

Durg जिले में शादी की वरमाला का कार्यक्रम Air Balloon में किया गया...70 फीट की ऊंचाई पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने एक दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाई.. pic.twitter.com/2cxQNrcL7I November 27, 2022

This balloon was so huge that it needed a big ground. For this, it was decided to organize the wedding at Sector-7 Dussehra Maidan. After this, bride Preeti and groom Ravi garland each other at a height of 70 feet.

Hot air is filled in the balloon and a team of 7 people pulls the balloon up and down with the help of a rope. The bride, groom and pilot stay in this bucket.

READ | Viral video: Railway employee swaps passenger's Rs 500 note for Rs 20, disciplinary action taken