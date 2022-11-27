Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'Marriage in air': Bride and groom happily garland each other at 70 ft height, video goes viral

Chhattishgarh: The air balloon was brought from Rajasthan for the unique wedding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 03:44 PM IST

'Marriage in air': Bride and groom happily garland each other at 70 ft height, video goes viral
'Marriage in air': Bride and groom happily garland each other at 70 ft height, video goes viral

A bride and groom garlanded each other in a unique way at a height of 70 feet in the air balloon in Chhattisgarh. The wedding that took place in Sector 7 of Bhilai in Durg district becomes a topic of discussion. A video of this wedding is fiercely going viral on social media.  

The girl's father said that he wanted to do his daughter's wedding in a different way. So, he brought the air balloon from Rajasthan. It can be seen in the video that the bride and groom have garlanded each other in an air balloon at a height of 70 feet.

 

This balloon was so huge that it needed a big ground. For this, it was decided to organize the wedding at Sector-7 Dussehra Maidan. After this, bride Preeti and groom Ravi garland each other at a height of 70 feet.

Hot air is filled in the balloon and a team of 7 people pulls the balloon up and down with the help of a rope. The bride, groom and pilot stay in this bucket.

READ | Viral video: Railway employee swaps passenger's Rs 500 note for Rs 20, disciplinary action taken 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.