Priyanka Chopra, known for her support of local talent and self-taught people, recently showed her admiration for 16-year-old Lavanya Das Manikpuri from Chhattisgarh. The actress was impressed by Lavanya's belly dancing video. The global star reposted the video on her Instagram stories.

In the video, the 16-year-old performed to the iconic song "Piya Tu Ab To Aja" from the 1971 Bollywood film "Caravan," originally sung by Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman. Lavanya not only replicated the steps made famous by Helen but also added her unique style. Priyanka Chopra, impressed by the black-and-white video, which ran for over a minute, praised the teenager in a captionless post that has now been deleted.

However, Lavanya, did not miss the chance to take screenshot of Pee Cee's Intagram story as after seeing Priyanka's repost, sh shared a screenshot of it with the caption, "I’m dreamingggg at this point." The post quickly garnered reactions from other social media users.

Prakruti Mishra, an actress known for her work in Odia and Hindi films, commented with clapping emojis. Singer Pragyan Hota also reacted with heart-eyes emojis.

Social media reaction

Soon after her video went viral, social media users could not hold themselves from praising Lavanya.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, “How much you would have trained yourself to reach this level of perfection, where every step matched every beat. Flawless.”

Another comment read, “Imagine Priyanka Chopra sharing this on her story came directly from her story!” “Wow.. superb,” said another.

While other users wrote comments such as, “Dreamingggg together, Universe listens," "Omg girl i am so proud of you," "More to come," and "Deserve," showing their support and admiration.

This is not frist time when Priyanka Chopra has supported any talent, earlier she shared an Instagram post highlighting the inspiring story of a guava seller from Visakhapatnam, demonstrating her appreciation for dedication.

Meanwhile, regarding her professional commitments, Priyanka is scheduled to star in the film Heads of State, which also features Idris Elba and John Cena. Additionally, she has the second season of Citadel and SS Rajamouli’s upcoming action-adventure SSMB 29, alongside Mahesh Babu, in her upcoming projects.