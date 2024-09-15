Twitter
Viral video: Chhattisgarh teacher with students dance to ‘UP Wala Thumka’, internet loves it

A teacher-student dance performance at Chhattisgarh's OP Jindal University went viral capturing hearts with their energetic moves.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 01:39 PM IST

Viral video: Chhattisgarh teacher with students dance to ‘UP Wala Thumka’, internet loves it
Teacher-Student dance video goes viral at Chhattisgarh's OP Jindal University
    Teacher-student dance goes viral: A video from OP Jindal University in Chhattisgarh has become a viral sensation on social media, featuring a teacher and his student dancing together to the popular Bollywood song "UP Wala Thumka" by Govinda. The clip, which has taken the internet by storm, was shared on Instagram by Adarsh Ag and has already gathered over six million views.

    In the video, the student begins by showing off his impressive dance moves. But the real surprise comes when his teacher steps in and joins him on stage, seamlessly syncing their steps to the energetic tune. The two performers, dressed in matching black shirts and trousers, wowed the crowd with their coordination and enthusiasm.

    One of the standout moments in the performance is when the teacher, mid-dance, pulls out a pair of black sunglasses in style, sending the audience into a frenzy. This unexpected and fun gesture only added to the excitement and left the crowd cheering loudly for the duo.

    Social media users flooded the comments section with praise for the teacher's lively performance. One user commented, “The teacher literally nailed it,” while another wrote, “Ek aisa college toh main bhi deserve karti hoon" (I also deserve a college like this). Others were equally impressed by the teacher's confidence and style, with one saying, “He stole the show with his control and swagger.”

    It’s clear that the teacher-student pair has captured the hearts of social media users, with many admiring their chemistry and the fun they brought to the stage. Their viral dance has not only entertained but also highlighted the joy and bond shared between teachers and students.

     

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
