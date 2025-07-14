Viral video: Chelsea stun PSG to win FIFA Club World Cup, but Donald Trump's surprise entry steals spotlight, watch

The incident happened during the post-match celebrations. As Chelsea players prepared to receive their medals,

Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in a dominant display to win the Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium. But their big moment was unexpectedly overshadowed by a surprise appearance from US President Donald Trump.

The incident happened during the post-match celebrations. As Chelsea players prepared to receive their medals, Trump suddenly walked onto the stage alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino. With extra security around him, his unannounced entrance drew loud reactions from the crowd, especially when he appeared on the stadium’s big screen.

THE TROPHY IS OURS!!! pic.twitter.com/FhvHlgNO3c — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 13, 2025

During the medal ceremony, Trump was heard praising Infantino, calling him an “excellent guy.” As Chelsea’s Reece James was about to lift the trophy, Infantino gently tried to steer Trump away from the spotlight. However, Trump lingered awkwardly among the celebrating players and posed for pictures before eventually moving to a less visible spot.

Despite the distraction, Chelsea’s victory remained the highlight of the night. Cole Palmer scored twice, while João Pedro added a third goal to seal the win. PSG’s task became harder after Joao Neves was shown a red card.

Palmer was named Player of the Match, while Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez won the Golden Glove award.

Trump’s appearance also hinted at growing ties between FIFA and American political figures. Infantino, who has previously praised Trump’s administration for supporting football development in the US, recently helped launch a new FIFA office at Trump Tower.